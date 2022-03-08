45º

Man shot in back found lying in middle of downtown street, San Antonio police say

Incident occurred around 2:35 a.m. near Avenue E and 3rd Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Avenue E and 3rd Street shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating following a shooting that wounded a man in downtown early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called around 2:35 a.m. to the intersection of Avenue E and 3rd Street, not far from East Houston Street and the Alamo after receiving word of a person wounded.

Police said officers arrived to find a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the back, lying in the middle of the street.

At this time, they don’t have much to go on. A motive is not currently known.

Witnesses in the area say they heard gunshots, but did not see anyone leaving the area. Police do not have a description of a suspect.

The wounded man was taken by EMS to an nearby hospital, where he is expected to be OK. His name has not been released.

