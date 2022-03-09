Texans claim billions of dollars in unclaimed property; here’s how to check for unclaimed cash, valuables

The Texas Comptroller’s office announced Tuesday that it has returned $2 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners since 2015.

Comptroller Glenn Hegar said that under his administration, the office reached the $2 billion mark last month. The amount consisted of 2 million individual payments.

In total, Texas has returned more than $3 billion since the Unclaimed Property program began in 1962, a news release states.

“I am proud of the commitment this office has made to reuniting unclaimed property with its rightful owners, and that commitment is reflected in this landmark achievement,” Hegar said.

With $7 billion still unclaimed in the program, Hegar urged Texans to search for any unclaimed property. That includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe-deposit box contents.

The release states that businesses typically turn over unclaimed property to the program if it was dormant for one to five years.

“I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.org and see if there is money waiting for them,” he said.

To search for unclaimed cash, visit ClaimItTexas.org or call 800-321-2274 (CASH).

