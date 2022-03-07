As gas prices rise in the US, countries around the world are feeling pain at the pump even more

A motorist pumps gasoline at a gas station in Lafayette, Calif., Sunday, March 6 ,2022. The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. (AP Photo/Jocelyn Gecker)

There are many Americans grappling with skyrocketing gas prices in recent weeks, but those in the United States aren’t alone.

Many countries have it far worse, and those citizens are likely having an even harder time with it.

According to data from globalpetrolprices.com, 46 countries have gas prices that are $6 a gallon or more, 26 have prices that are at least $7 a gallon, and eight countries have gas prices that are $8 a gallon or more.

Right now, the area with the most expensive gas is Hong Kong, where the average price for a regular gallon of gas is $10.42.

Of note, Hong Kong has been free to operate on its own country, despite that it technically belongs to China.

Right behind Hong Kong in gas prices is Norway at $8.91 a gallon, the Netherlands at $8.74, Israel at $8.56, and Iceland at $8.37.

The data lists prices based on liters, but there are 3.875 liters in a gallon.