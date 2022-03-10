Man, 68, killed in West Side house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and two other people are hospitalized following a West Side house fire overnight, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was reported just before midnight at a home in the 5100 block of Grovehill Street, not far from Benrus Boulevard and Culebra Road.

Firefighters said they arrived to find both heavy smoke and fire coming from the front left room of the home. The fire spread and managed to make its way all the way up to the attic, fire officials said.

SAFD said a neighbor had gone into the house and rescued both a 94-year-old woman and a 76-year-old woman before firefighters arrived. After venting the smoke out a secondary search found the 68-year-old man deceased, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation and arson team has since been called out.

The two women rescued from the home were taken by EMS to University Hospital, both for possible smoke inhalation.

Ad

Damage to the home is described as being “severe”.

Authorities did say this is now the seventh fatal fire of 2022 in only the third month of the year, as compared to last year when there were a total of 10 for the whole year.