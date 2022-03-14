UTSA will cover tuition at 100% for more incoming freshmen starting in 2022

The University of Texas at San Antonio is making more college dreams come true for low- and middle-income families through the Bold Promise program.

UTSA is covering tuition and fees at 100% for incoming freshmen who ranked in the top quarter of their high school class and also meet income eligibility guidelines.

Tuition for qualifying students will be covered for eight consecutive fall/spring semesters — a roughly $44,000 value — as long as eligibility is maintained.

According to UTSA officials, the tuition and fees will be covered by scholarships, grants and tuition exemptions from federal, state and institutional funds.

Students must meet the following critera to qualify for full tuition coverage:

Be a Texas resident

Have a family income of up to $70,000 (determined from Free Application for Federal Student Aid

FAFSA application must be submitted by Jan. 15 for fall enrollment in that given year

Freshman application must also be submitted by January 15

Rank in top 25% of high school class (at time of admission)

Enroll full-time in UTSA and complete 24 hours in the fall/spring semesters

The Bold Promise program, which launched in Dec. 2019, covered more than $25.4 million in tuition and fees for 2020 and 2021 for incoming students.

The income threshold for eligibility has increased in 2022 from $50,000 to $70,000 — allowing a 39% increase in student eligibility from prior years.

According to UTSA, 37% of students currently enrolled in the program are from Bexar County and 78% identify as Hispanic or Latino.

The university was ranked as a Tier One school last month.

