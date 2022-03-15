Higher gas prices scale back spring break plans

SAN ANTONIO – Families at Brackenridge Park were enjoying the perfect spring break weather and their time together almost as much as knowing they didn’t have to spend a lot of money on gas to be there.

“I saved so much money than having to go spend a hundred dollars to take a trip somewhere just on the gas alone,” said Martha Aguirre.

Aguirre was having lunch in the park with her children, and with Judy Cruz and her kids.

“Because we do drive a big vehicle, it does take quite a bit to gas up,” Cruz said. " So I’m like, yeah, let’s stay close to home this spring break.”

Aguirre, who is from San Antonio, said rather than the usual trip to the beach for spring break, her ‘staycation’ was an opportunity for her to play tourist in her own backyard.

“I’ve been going to different places that I hadn’t been to,” Aguirre said. “I’ve enjoyed it.”

Others like a family from Houston who drove to San Antonio already had plans in mind.

Lei Zhao said his little daughter wanted to visit SeaWorld, and his parents looked forward to walking along the River Walk.

“It’s very relaxing,” Zhao said.

Another family from Orlando flew to San Antonio to visit their children’s grandfather, but Henry Baldelomar, the father, said they were lucky enough to find cheap airfare, “$400 for a family of five.”

Already being a tourist-friendly city, San Antonio is a great place for staycations and road trips alike, Aguirre said.

“There’s so much to do here in San Antonio,” She said.