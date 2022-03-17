81º

Man shot while pumping gas at North Side gas station, SAPD says

Incident happened at Carryon at Loop 410 and Vance Jackson

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

A man was shot while he was pumping at a North Side gas station on Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot while he was pumping at a North Side gas station on Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Police said the incident happened just before 7:50 a.m. at the Carryon store at Loop 410 and Vance Jackson.

The man, in his mid-30s, was pumping gas when he was approached by another man, also in his mid-30s, police said.

He then shot the man who was pumping gas and fled the scene. Police said the shooting suspect was apprehended within 10 minutes in a neighborhood a few blocks away.

The suspect’s name has not been released by SAPD.

The shooting victim was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

The motive is unclear at this time, but police believe it was a random shooting. Police are speaking with multiple witnesses.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

