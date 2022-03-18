‘Great awakening for industry’: More than 150 artists, thousands of fans expected at Tejano Music Fan Fair

SAN ANTONIO – For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Tejano Music Fan Fair is taking over Market Square.

“We bring in bands for four days. It’s like a little Woodstock,” said Robert Arellano, Tejano Music Awards board president.

Thousands of Tejano music fans are expected to attend the fan fair this weekend in the heart of Tejano country.

“It’s a great awakening for the Tejano industry. Everybody’s pretty happy. We anticipate great crowds,” said Arellano.

More than 150 artists and bands from Texas, several other states and Mexico are hitting the stage.

“This is the gateway to Tejano music. Ninety-nine percent of the bands that you see that have made careers out of this have come through fan fair,” said Bino G., Tejano Music Awards event coordinator.

In 2020, the fan fair was underway when the event was suddenly canceled due to COVID-19. Not only did the festival take a major hit, but so did the vendors and merchants who rely on customers for business. Those food and drink vendors are back in full force this year and ready for a busy weekend.

The four-day event is presented by the Texas Talent Musicians Association, a San Antonio nonprofit that promotes and raises awareness for Tejano music.

“We have scholarships, and we also have events such as this one to help showcase bands,” said Arellano.

After two years without fan fair, Tejano music fans are ready to put on their dancing shoes and have a good time. The 42nd annual event is a precursor to the Tejano Music Awards and an important step for the future of the music genre.

“I see the rebirth of this happening. It never really went away,” said Bino G. “There’s been a lot of new bands that have come through here and made names for themselves, which is great. That’s what we want to see.”

