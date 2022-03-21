Man accused of killing prominent Texas doctor in hit-and-run arrested in Seguin, reports say

Logan Llewellyn, 21 of Conroe was arrested early Sunday. He is accused of killing Galveston doctor Nancy Hughes.

A 21-year-old man accused of fatally striking a prominent Galveston doctor as she rode her bicycle last week has been arrested in Seguin.

Logan Llewellyn, of Conroe, was taken into custody by Seguin officers early Sunday morning, according to KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston.

Records with the Guadalupe County Jail show he’s being held on a charge of accident involving death. His bond is set at $200,000, and he will be extradited back to Galveston County.

KPRC reported that authorities located a vehicle possibly belonging to Llewellyn in Seguin and executed a search warrant. The vehicle was transported back to Galveston for investigation.

Llewellyn is accused of fatally striking Dr. Nancy Hughes, 67, as she rode her bicycle in the Cherry Hill area of Seawall Boulevard on Friday morning.

Two people driving in the area discovered her next to her bike at around 6 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Houston Chronicle reported that Hughes was an internal medicine specialist who graduated from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. Her father, Dr. Edward James Lefeber, also practiced in Galveston.

Her practice, the Internal Medicine Associates of Galveston, called her “the most wonderful, caring doctor, friend and boss.”