SAISD changes COVID-19 mask policy from ‘required’ to ‘encouraged’

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees on Monday approved the lifting of the district’s COVID-19 mask mandate, changing it from “required” to “encouraged.”

The updated policy goes into effect on Tuesday, March 22 and affects all staff, students, and visitors throughout schools and facilities.

“The COVID-19 positivity rate in SAISD continues to decrease significantly. To date, CDC’s community level classification for Bexar County is currently ‘low’ and Metro Health has also designated the current risk level as ‘low,’ the district said in a letter sent to families.

The letter said the positivity rate in the district fell to 0.38% since students and staff returned from Spring Break.

Officials said if conditions should change, they will revisit the decision.

You can read the letter in its entirety below:

