Trial to begin Tuesday for man accused in 1987 cold case

SAN ANTONIO – After several delays, the capital murder case of Larry Moore is expected to begin Tuesday.

Larry Moore was arrested and charged in 2018 for the 1987 murder of 25-year-old Dianna Lowery.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dianna Lowery died by asphyxiation and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police at the time were never able to gather enough evidence to arrest a suspect and the case went cold.

In 2005, Moore was indicted for Lowery’s murder after it was discovered he owned the duplex Lowery lived in and also had keys to her apartment. But in 2017, the case was dismissed.

In 2018 the case was reopened again after Lowery’s family called for the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office to look into the case again. Moore was then arrested and charged with capital murder.

The trial had been rescheduled several times because of the pandemic.

Opening arguments are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon.

If found guilty, Moore is facing life in prison.

