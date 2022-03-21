San Antonio man sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted capital murder of police officer

Adrian Cardenas sentenced to 40 years for attempted capital murder of a police officer.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the attempted capital murder of a police officer after taking a plea deal on Monday.

Adrian Cardenas, 23, was expected to go to trial Monday, but instead pleaded guilty to three felony charges.

Cardenas was accused of exchanging gunfire with a San Antonio Police Officer on Oct. 5, 2020, after fleeing from a traffic stop.

The officer’s body camera potentially saved his life as a bullet hit the camera instead of the officer.

Cardenas was facing three charges; attempted capital murder of a police officer, robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to 40 years on the attempted capital murder charge and 10 years for each of the other two charges.

That sentence will run concurrently, and Cardenas will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

