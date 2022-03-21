83º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio man sentenced to 40 years in prison for attempted capital murder of police officer

Adrian Cardenas pleads guilty to shooting officer during foot chase. Officer was hit in body-worn camera.

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Tags: Courts, Crime, San Antonio
Adrian Cardenas sentenced to 40 years for attempted capital murder of a police officer. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the attempted capital murder of a police officer after taking a plea deal on Monday.

Adrian Cardenas, 23, was expected to go to trial Monday, but instead pleaded guilty to three felony charges.

Cardenas was accused of exchanging gunfire with a San Antonio Police Officer on Oct. 5, 2020, after fleeing from a traffic stop.

The officer’s body camera potentially saved his life as a bullet hit the camera instead of the officer.

Cardenas was facing three charges; attempted capital murder of a police officer, robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was sentenced to 40 years on the attempted capital murder charge and 10 years for each of the other two charges.

That sentence will run concurrently, and Cardenas will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Read other court stories:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

email