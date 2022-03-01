San Antonio man charged in murder and other felonies takes plea deal, receives 50-year sentence

SAN ANTONIO – He fired at officers after he shot and killed a man in 2020, and on Monday, Greg Anthony Delgado took a plea deal that left several in the courtroom unhappy.

Delgado must serve at least half of his sentence before he qualifies for parole. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

On February 21, 2020, Luis Guerrero crashed his truck off Darby Blvd near Highway 90 after he was shot in the chest and abdomen by Delgado.

Two years later, both the victim and defendant’s families gathered in Judge Velia Meza’s courtroom where Delgado settled his fate with a plea deal.

“The the pleas that Mr. Delgado are voluntarily made, and I will accept all the pleas,” Meza said.

Delgado was charged with murder, aggravated assault against a public servant, attempted capital murder of a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of deadly weapon in a penal institution.

Delgado pleaded no contest to murder and guilty to the latter four charges.

Ad

Although Delgado pleaded no contest to murder, he was found guilty. Delgado was sentenced to 50 years in each case. However, Guerrero’s family is frustrated that the sentences will run concurrently.

“That actually made me angry,” Ashly López said. López is Guerrero’s niece. “(Delgado) never showed no emotion. He seemed, like, unbothered.”

Guerrero’s mother, Amalia Vera was also present in the courtroom. She said Delgado has caused a lot of harm, and his sentence of 50 years isn’t nearly enough.

Greg Delgado takes plea deal for 2020 murder charge and other felonies. (Bexar County Jail)

In a press release, Bexar County District Attorney, Joe González said, “This defendant has shown he has no respect for the law. Even while he has been in jail awaiting the resolution of the charges from this one event, this defendant has shown he continues to be a threat to law enforcement and others by repeatedly being found with weapons in the jail. Our community is safer with this defendant behind bars.”

Ad

Delgado must serve at least half of his sentence before he qualifies for parole.