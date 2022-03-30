64º

18-year-old arrested after allegedly stabbing father, brother in far West Bexar County home, BCSO says

Incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. in 9000 block of Misty Plain

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old is in custody after he allegedly stabbed two of his relatives at a home in far West Bexar County late Tuesday night, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said.

The incident occurred around 10:15 p.m. at a home in the 9000 block of Misty Plain, not far from Highway 90 and Kriewald Road.

According to deputies, an altercation broke out between two brothers and by the time it all ended, two of the suspect’s family members -- his brother and father -- had both been stabbed.

The suspect himself was also cut in the scuffle, deputies said.

Investigators say the teen suspect stabbed his brother first and during a struggle over the knife, he also stabbed his father and himself. Someone was eventually able to take the knife away, BCSO said.

The brother and father were both in critical condition as they were taken to an area hospital. The suspect’s wounds were not life-threatening, deputies said.

At this time, it is unclear as to exactly what charges will be filed. The investigation is ongoing, deputies said.

