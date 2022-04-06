Where to find free wellness, workout classes and training around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a stressful world out there, so any time to unwind with wellness or workout classes can leave you feeling just a little more at ease.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some free classes you can try at San Antonio parks, businesses, community centers and libraries year-round.

These classes range from yoga to swing dance to running to Zumba, so there’s a little something for everyone.

And in these heavy times, it’s nice to try new adventures and take a fresh breath of air every now and then. Even better, these classes are free and offered regularly, so if you’re not feeling up to it today, there’s always next week, right?

After all, wellness is a journey. Here are some classes you can try for free around San Antonio, both outdoor and indoor.

Fitness in the Park by COSA

The City of San Antonio’s Park and Recreation Department holds regular fitness classes at area parks, libraries and community centers throughout the year.

Ad

The classes range from Zumba to strength training to yoga to cardio classes. Aqua fitness is also offered at the San Antonio Natatorium, located at 1430 W. Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

Many of the classes do not require registration, but there may be age restrictions for some. Classes are open to people of all fitness levels.

If you’re not sure if outdoor classes will take place due to inclement weather, call the hotline at 210-207-3128.

A schedule for April classes can be found below. If you are unable to view the document, click here.

Wellness at the Tobin

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts announced that its exercise series, Wellness at the Tobin, will return for the spring season.

Classes are held every Saturday from 9-10 a.m. and the third Wednesday of the month from 7-8 p.m. on the Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza.

Ad

“With generous support from H-E-B, Wellness at the Tobin is a series of free public experiences designed to address aspects of living and being well, including social, physical, mindful, emotional, and environmental wellness,” a news release states.

For more information about registering, click here.

These are the classes currently being offered:

Meditation with Shambala: First Saturday of each month, 9-10 a.m., through November. Guests should bring their own yoga mat, towel or small pillow to sit on. The class is provided by The Shambhala Meditation Center of San Antonio.

Zumba with TJ: Second Saturday of each month, 9-10 a.m., through November. The class is taught by Tamedra Jones, who has been a Zumba instructor and ZIN Member since 2014. Guests should arrive in comfortable shoes and clothes, and the classes are open to all fitness levels.

Drum Circle with TamboRythym: Third Saturday of each month, 9-10 a.m., through November. TamboRhythms was founded by Jorge Ochoa and promotes rhythmic expression through drums and hand percussion. Instruments will be provided but guests can bring their own percussion instruments.

Yoga with Mobile OM: Fourth Saturday of each month, 9-10 a.m., through November. The class is provided by Cassandra Fauss, who created Mobile Om. Patrons should bring their own yoga mat and towel.

Esta Noche Dance: May 18 and July 20, 7-8 p.m. Jonathan and Jennifer are professional dancers from New York City who opened a school called Esta Noche Dance Company in San Antonio.

Belly Dancing with Karavan Studios: April 20, June 15, Sept. 21, 7-8 p.m. Karavan Studio owner and professional belly dancer, Karen Barbee Adkisson, has been teaching students the art of belly dance techniques for more than 30 years. Guests should wear comfortable clothes. A few hip scarves may be available to borrow.

San Antonio Swing Society: Aug. 17, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, 7-8 p.m. Guests should wear comfortable clothes and sneakers, not heels.

Mobile Om Yoga

Mobile Om Yoga offers free or donation-based classes as well as drop-in classes for $10 (or a 10-class package for $90).

One of the free community yoga classes takes place every Monday from 6-7 p.m. at Legacy Park near the Frost Tower. That class is sponsored by the San Antonio River Foundation and San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

Another free community yoga class takes place every first, second and third Saturday of the month from 10-11 a.m. at Mission San Jose. The class is sponsored by Missions Heritage Partners.

Ad

All classes are weather permitting. To see a full schedule of classes or to register, click here.

Yoga at Hotel Contessa

The Spa at Hotel Contessa is now offering free yoga classes on Sunday from 9-10 a.m. The classes are open to all skill levels and reservations are required. This event is open to the public. To reserve a spot, hotel guests and visitors can call the spa directly at 210-298-8038.

For more information, click here.

Downtown Run Group

If you visit the Pearl on Saturdays mornings, you’ve likely seen runners, walkers and joggers from the Downtown Run Group.

The group meets at the Pearl every Saturday at 8 a.m. and at the San Antonio Zoo parking lot off St. Mary’s Street every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. (during daylight saving time).

Running in the group is free of charge, and it offers support and companionship on the road.

Ad

Organizers said people sign up by showing up. The following is their mission statement:

“The mission of Downtown Run Group is to provide structure and community for people of all ages and experience levels to prepare for specific running/walking events or to achieve the goal of living a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Individuals who join can expect to be inspired, encouraged, and supported as they participate in DRG’s FREE weekly activities.”

For more information, click here.

If you have other places where you like to work out or meditate for free, let us know in the comments below.

Read also: