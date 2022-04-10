Man in custody after hours-long standoff in far West Side neighborhood, sheriff says

Residents in a far West Side neighborhood have temporarily evacuated their homes due to an ongoing standoff between a barricaded person and sheriff’s deputies, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old man is in custody after barricading himself from sheriff’s deputies for several hours inside of a home in a far West Side neighborhood, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

He was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his identity has not yet been released. Neighborhood evacuations have also been lifted.

The incident initially began Saturday after deputies received a call for family violence at a home in the 1100 block of Star Glade, off of Potranco Road.

Salazar said the man drove to his family’s home, got into a physical altercation and assaulted a family member while armed with a weapon. The family member was able to leave the home after the dispute and contacted the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived, the man barricaded himself inside of the home while still armed with a weapon.

Negotiators tried to get in contact with the man but they were unsuccessful. Deputies were able to secure an arrest warrant for the man for aggravated assault, but Salazar said they later determined there was no threat to the neighborhood and left the area.

The family member stayed elsewhere for the night and the man stayed in the residence. A deputy remained in the area overnight just in case another situation unfolded, the BCSO said.

On Sunday morning, a neighbor then contacted the sheriff’s office, claiming the man was in the backyard of the home with a weapon.

Deputies came back out and tried to communicate with the man, who then went back inside of the home and barricaded himself.

Eventually SWAT and negotiators were able to make contact and found that he had taken narcotics. He later ended communications and deputies sent a robot inside of the home.

The man was found in the living room area and he didn’t appear to pose a threat, Salazar said.

SWAT then went inside and took the man into custody without incident.

Two deputies are carrying a speaker system. Assuming that will be used to communicate. BCSO says a person is barricaded in a home on Star Glade. Homes in the immediate area have been evacuated and BCSO will be here until a peaceful resolution is reached. A PIO is on the way. pic.twitter.com/by9aFMExJq — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) April 10, 2022