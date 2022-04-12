87º

Police searching for shooter who fired into Southwest Side home, wounding woman

Victim, 29, suffered non-life-threatening wound, police say

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for clues about the person who fired into a Southwest Side home Tuesday morning, wounding a woman who was sitting inside.

Officers say the woman, who is 29, was hit in her chest but suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

They say a bullet tore through a window of the home, located in the 8400 block of Hidden Bow, around 6 a.m.

The victim, who told police she was sitting on her bed, was struck by the gunfire which she says came through her bedroom window.

The shooter already was gone when police arrived.

They said they didn’t have any information on that person.

Officers spent some time taking pictures of the front of the home and searching around it for evidence.

The victim is being treated at a hospital.

