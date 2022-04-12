LIVE

Local News

Portion of I-10 on West Side closed for hours due to 18-wheeler crash, SAPD says

SAPD says eastbound lanes will be closed for several hours

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Steven Cavazos , Traffic Anchor/Reporter

Tags: SAPD, Traffic, West Side, Interstate 10
Crash on Interstate 10 and Brazos on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. (TxDOT)

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the West Side are expected to remain closed for several hours on Tuesday morning due to a fiery 18-wheeler crash that happened late Monday night.

San Antonio police said the accident happened at 11:50 p.m. on the upper level of southbound I-10 between Culebra Road and Brazos Street.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but photos appear to show that an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

San Antonio police said that officers are continuing to clear the crash, and the southbound lanes on the upper level are expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

TRAFFIC: Transguide Traffic cameras give a live look of the latest traffic conditions

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter

Steven Cavazos is a traffic anchor and general assignments reporter in the weekday mornings at KSAT 12.

email

facebook

twitter