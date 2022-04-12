Portion of I-10 on West Side closed for hours due to 18-wheeler crash, SAPD says

Crash on Interstate 10 and Brazos on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – The southbound lanes of Interstate 10 on the West Side are expected to remain closed for several hours on Tuesday morning due to a fiery 18-wheeler crash that happened late Monday night.

San Antonio police said the accident happened at 11:50 p.m. on the upper level of southbound I-10 between Culebra Road and Brazos Street.

Details about the incident are unknown at this time, but photos appear to show that an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

**MAJOR ACCIDENT** Officers are working a major accident involving an 18-wheeler at Eastbound IH-10 near Culebra. All upper level at EB IH-10 near Culebra remains closed. Avoid area if possible. This area will be closed for several more hours. pic.twitter.com/VjN3BY3PIp — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) April 12, 2022

San Antonio police said that officers are continuing to clear the crash, and the southbound lanes on the upper level are expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

