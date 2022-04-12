San Antonio police searching for missing 75-year-old man last seen on West Side

Antonio Medina Espinoza, 75, last seen on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 75-year-old man with dementia who was last seen on the West Side.

Antonio Medina Espinoza was reported missing at 2 p.m. Monday and last spotted in the 8000 block of Meadow Forest Street.

Police said Espinoza has black and gray straight, ear-top hair and brown eyes. He weighs 170 pounds and is 5 feet 7 inches tall.

Espinoza was last seen wearing black jeans, a brown button-up shirt, and black Nike shoes.

SAPD said Espinoza’s medical condition requires a doctor’s care.

If you have any information, call the SAPD Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.