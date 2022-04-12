Third suspect arrested in connection with fatal shooting of Seguin woman

Draven Rene Reyes of Seguin was apprehended by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force on the east side of San Antonio A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with a shooting in Seguin that left a woman dead and a man wounded.

SEGUIN, Texas – A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning in connection with a shooting in Seguin that left a woman dead and a man wounded.

Draven Rene Reyes of Seguin was apprehended by the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force on the East Side of San Antonio, Seguin police said in a news release.

Reyes is believed to be the triggerman in a shooting on April 4 in the 600 block of North Vaughan Avenue (Park West). Police said Reyes was riding in a vehicle with Christanio Soto and Sahra Vega when Reyes opened fire on Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith and an unidentified 18-year-old man who were sitting at a park. Smith was killed, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sahra Vega and Christanio Soto were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Seguin on April 4. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Soto and Vega were arrested on April 6 and charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They are being held on $1 million bond.

Reyes was also charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is being held on $2 million bond.

Investigations regarding multiple shots fired calls in Seguin will continue, and more arrests are anticipated, police said. Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to call the Seguin Police Department at 911 or 830-379-2123. Callers can also anonymously contact the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at 877-403-8477 (TIPS).

