What to do in San Antonio on Easter weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Easter falls on April 17 this year and there is plenty to do around San Antonio.

Family-friendly activities are taking place this Saturday and Sunday in honor of Easter and KSAT has curated a list of some of the things to do around town.

Events are listed by date and time:

Community Bible Church - Easter services will take place throughout the weekend at CBC, located at 2477 North Loop 1604 East. The first service will take place at 4 p.m. on April 15.

Easter Egg Hunt at Caliente Harley-Davidson - There will be an Easter egg hunt at Caliente Harley-Davidson from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 16. Food trucks and drinks will be available on site. Caliente Harley-Davidson is located at 7230 NW Loop 410.

Easter Celebration at Spring Creek United Methodist Church - Hunt for eggs, make slime and enjoy family-friendly fun from 10-11:30 a.m. on April 16 at Spring Creek United Methodist Church. The church is located at 9200 Dietz Elkhorn in Fair Oaks Ranch.

Easter Egg Hunt and Market - There will be opportunities to take photos with the Easter bunny in addition to an egg hunt and Easter Market at Travis Park. The festivities will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 16 at 301 E Travis Street.

Breakfast & Egg Hunt with The Bunny - Hop over to the Dominion Country Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16. Tickets are $33 for adults and $22 for kids. There will be photo opportunities with the Easter bunny, arts and crafts and an Easter egg hunt. The country club is located at 1 Dominion Drive.

Easter Celebration at Chicken N Pickle - Chicken N Pickle is hosting an Easter celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 16. There will be Easter egg hunts, concessions and opportunities to play pickleball with the Easter bunny. The event is free to attend. Chicken N Pickle is located at 5215 UTSA Boulevard.

Easter Weekend Market Day at Trinity United Methodist Church - Stroll around this Easter market from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 16 at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 6800 Wurzbach Road. There will be food trucks and an Easter egg hunt and complimentary photos with the Easter bunny from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free.

Concordia San Antonio - There will be Easter services at Concordia, located at 16801 Huebner Road, starting at 6:30 a.m. on April 17. Celebrations will follow traditional services.

Community Egg Drop at Calvary Baptist Church - There will be Easter services at 9 and 11 a.m. on April 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, located at 177 West Klein Road. A helicopter egg drop will take place at 10 a.m. and there will also be food trucks available for lunch.

Real Life Amphitheater - You can celebrate Easter at River City Community Church, located at 16765 Lookout Road on April 17. A service will take place at 10 a.m. followed by an egg hunt. There will also be a food drive for San Antonio Food Bank.

Christian Family Church San Antonio - There will be an Easter egg hunt, food trucks, a petting zoo, photo booths and more at this Easter celebration. You can register online for this free event, which kicks off at 10 a.m. on April 17 at Christian Family Church International, located at 3607 North Loop 1604 East.

Easter Eggstravaganza at the Tower of the Americas - An Easter celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 17 at the Tower of the Americas, located at 739 E César E. Chávez Boulevard. There will be egg hunts at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. with opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny and Tori the Tower.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Emmazing Play - Takes place from noon to 2 p.m. on April 17 at Emmazing Play, located at 5630 Northwest Loop 410. Tickets are $20 search. There will be an Easter egg hunt and an opportunity to take photos with the Easter Bunny.

If you have an Easter event you’d like to add, email mpatton@ksat.com.

