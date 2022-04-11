Easter camping to be allowed at Brackenridge, 8 other San Antonio parks this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – After a two-year ban on Easter camping at San Antonio parks due to COVID-19, authorities have decided to lift the curfew for this weekend.

Parks and Recreation Department officials on Monday announced that the typical park curfew will be lifted at nine city parks for the Easter holiday.

The curfew lifts at 11 p.m. on Thursday and resumes at 11 p.m. Sunday, city officials said in a news release.

Overnight camping will be allowed at the following parks during that time:

- Brackenridge Park, 3700 N. St. Mary’s (excludes Brackenridge parking areas)

- J Street, 3500 J Street

- McAllister Park, 13102 Jones Maltsberger

- Roosevelt Park, 331 Roosevelt Ave.

- San Pedro Park, 1315 San Pedro Ave.

Ad

- O.P. Schnabel Park, 9606 Bandera Rd.

- Southside Lions Park, 3100 Hiawatha

- Southside Lions East Park, 3900 Pecan Valley

- Woodlawn Lake Parks, 1103 Cincinnati (excludes the Island House and gym areas)

“We’re excited to bring back this San Antonio Easter tradition after being on hold during the last two years. Families, friends and neighbors can enjoy spending time together again, outdoors, in our city’s beautiful green spaces,” Parks and Recreation Director Homer Garcia III said in a news release.

“We encourage visitors to do their part to ensure our parks remain clean by disposing of litter and recyclables properly. Whatever you pack into the park, please remember to pack it out.”

The release added that over Easter weekend in 2019, visitors disposed of 33 tons of trash and 3 tons of recycling at Brackenridge Park alone.

No glass containers are allowed in the parks and people should recycle, the release states. Visitors are also asked to bring their own trash bags and remove their waste when they leave.

Ad

Read also: