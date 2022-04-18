Brisket mac and cheese will be available at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is adding brisket mac and cheese to the menu for a limited time.

The fast-food chain made the announcement on social media Monday.

According to a Facebook post, the brisket mac and cheese bowl will be available through May 15, while supplies last.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q has been known to add limited-edition menu items in the past like tamales and pies around the holidays.

