Bill Miller Bar-B-Q to pay all employees at least $12 an hour

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q announced that it would begin to pay all new company employees $12 an hour on Monday.

Additionally, all employees making less than $12 an hour will be increased to the company’s new minimum wage, officials said in a press release.

Jim Guy Egbert, CEO and president of the San Antonio-based barbecue franchise, said he was proud of the company-wide change as well as other benefits.

“In addition to providing a $12.00 per hour starting wage, our eligible employees are provided with health insurance, paid personal days, paid vacation, 401(k), and up to $600.00 in tuition reimbursement per semester,” Egbert said.

According to Egbert, the company is “extremely proud” to offer the benefits its employees and said he looked forward to future generations of Bill Miller employees.

