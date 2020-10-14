Bill Miller Bar-B-Q plans new $60M headquarters

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between the San Antonio Business Journal and KSAT.

San Antonio-based barbecue chain Bill Miller Bar-B-Q plans to build a new headquarters on the West Side with an estimated cost of $60 million, state documents show.

The planned campus would house a two-story, 335,000-square-foot building at 5330 State Highway 151, according to architectural records filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction start date is listed as Jan. 4, 2021, with completion set for June 1, 2022. RVK Architects Inc., of San Antonio, is listed as the design firm.

The 78227 ZIP code listed with the address places the facility near the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland Air Force Base, although it is unclear exactly where along Highway 151 the building would be constructed.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q President and CEO Jim Guy Egbert declined to comment on the filing, telling the Business Journal in an email that the company is “not yet at a point to discuss.”

Read more on this story at the San Antonio Business Journal.