SAPD searching for missing 27-year-old man with diagnosed medical condition requiring doctor’s care

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 27-year-old man who disappeared on the West Side earlier this week.

Police said Alexander Ethan Moreno was last seen on Monday in the 5000 block of Elk Creek, not far from the intersection of Culebra Road and Grissom Road.

He weighs 120 pounds, is 5-feet, 9-inches tall, has brown eyes and has brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a tie-dye shirt, and black tennis shoes with a red outline on them.

He has a diagnosed medical condition that requires a doctor’s care, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.