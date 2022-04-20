Woman fatally shot while answering knock on door at West Side apartment

A woman was fatally shot on Tuesday night while she answered a knock on the door of a West Side apartment, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was fatally shot on Tuesday night while she answered a knock on the door, according to San Antonio police.

Police responded to the shooting at around 10 p.m. at the Puerta de Hierro apartments, located in the 2400 block of Pinn Road near Highway 90 on the West Side.

An SAPD sergeant at the scene said the woman was with two other people inside an apartment when they heard a knock on the door.

As the woman approached the entryway, someone fired a gun through the door, striking the woman.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s or 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Early on, officers said they had no description of the shooter.

It also was not clear if the woman was the intended target of the shooting or if the bullets may have been meant for someone else.

The woman has not been identified by SAPD.

