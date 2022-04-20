Driver killed after truck hydroplanes, crashes into pole on Northwest Side, police say

A driver was killed in an accident on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the 4000 block of Callaghan Road, just south of Ingram Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was killed overnight after his truck hydroplaned, hit a pole and veered off a street on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Callaghan Road, just south of Ingram Road.

According to police, a man was driving a pickup truck on Callaghan when the vehicle hydroplaned. The truck then hit a pole and went off the street.

The driver, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released by SAPD.

A male passenger in the truck was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.

The crash is under investigation.

