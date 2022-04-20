Speed, road conditions believed to be factors in deadly crash on Southeast Side

A driver was killed in a crash on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, on Pecan Valley Drive near East Southcross.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a crash that killed a driver on the Southeast Side overnight.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Pecan Valley Drive near East Southcross.

Police said a man was driving a car at a high rate of speed around a corner. He lost control of the sedan and crashed it into a utility pole in an alleyway, police said.

The driver, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Police believe speed and road conditions were factors in the crash. The crash is under investigation.

