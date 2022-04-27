Video shows two big rigs crash on I-10 near downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A dashcam video captured a major crash that sent an 18-wheeler over the edge of a rain-slicked Interstate 10 near downtown earlier this week.

A Reddit user shared the video with KSAT on Wednesday. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday near the area where I-10 and I-35 start to separate.

According to San Antonio police, an 18-wheeler was heading westbound on the upper level of I-10 near Frio when it lost traction on the wet pavement, went across traffic lanes and hit another big rig before crashing into a concrete wall.

The big rig jack-knifed and blocked all but one lane on I-10.

In the video shared with KSAT, a vehicle traveling not too far behind the 18-wheeler captured the impact between the two semi-trucks.

The second big rig was seen moving across traffic lanes to the left before rolling off of the interstate’s edge, striking the lower level of the highway.

Police said the tractor portion hit the lower level and prevented the whole truck from flipping over. It remained stuck up on the wall.

Ad

Cars heading in the direction of the crashed 18-wheelers are seen coming to a complete stop before police and first responders arrive.

Some pieces of debris were on the roadway after the crash, and San Antonio Fire Department’s HazMat cleaned up the spilled diesel fuel.

The interstate was closed into the evening as crews worked to remove the trucks from the road.

Traffic was backed up for several hours, and no injuries were reported.

More on KSAT: