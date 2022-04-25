Two big rigs crash, snarl traffic on I-10 near downtown

18-wheeler crash shuts down traffic on I-10 near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A major crash involving two 18-wheelers on a rain-slicked Interstate 10 near downtown on Monday snarled traffic for several hours.

According to San Antonio police, an 18-wheeler headed westbound on the upper level of Interstate 10 near Frio around 2:30 p.m. lost traction on the wet pavement and struck another big rig, causing it to lose control and hit a concrete wall.

The crash happened right where I-10 and I-35 start to separate. When the tractor portion of the second big rig struck the lower level of the highway, it prevented the whole truck from flipping over and only remained stuck up on the wall, police said.

The other 18-wheeler jack-knifed, blocking all but one lane on I-10.

The San Antonio Fire Department HazMat unit cleaned up some spilled diesel fuel.

I-10 will be closed into the evening as crews work to remove the trucks.

No injuries were reported.

