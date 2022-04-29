2 people hospitalized, driver on the run after rollover crash on Northwest Side, police say

Two people are hospitalized after being trapped inside their SUV following a hit-and-run rollover crash with a pickup truck on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday on Wickersham Street and Tezel Road.

Police said a white SUV was heading southbound on Tezel when it was broadsided by a pickup truck that blew through a stop sign on Wickersham.

The impact from the crash caused the SUV to roll over, trapping the two people inside.

First responders helped rescue the victims, who were taken by EMS to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The driver of the truck sped away from the scene and police are still searching. The investigation continues.

