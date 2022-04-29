Authorities ID man, woman killed after shooter opened fire at vehicle on Northwest Side

Two people are dead and another person is in critical condition after a suspect pulled up and shot them in their vehicle, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – Two people who were fatally shot in a parking lot near a Northwest Side bar earlier this week have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Evan Scott, 40, and Jasmine Mishari Scott, 26, died following the shooting on Wednesday night in the 5500 block of Fredericksburg Road, just west of Interstate 10. It is unclear if the shooting victims were related.

San Antonio police said that Evan Scott, Jasmine Scott and another woman were sitting in a car when someone approached them and opened fire just before 10 p.m.

Evan Scott died at the scene while Jasmine Scott and the other woman were rushed to the hospital. Jasmine Scott was pronounced dead later that night.

Police did not locate the shooter on Wednesday night and had few witnesses.

“It’s still very preliminary in this investigation,” Officer Nicholas Soliz, a public information officer for SAPD, said Wednesday night. “Detectives are out here working hard, trying to figure out what was a motive in this murder.”

Further details on the motive are unknown.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

