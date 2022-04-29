Johnson High School students demand for change following deadly crash

Students have been working with city and county officials to recommend improvements in the area where their classmates died. Some of those improvements include better signage and traffic lights.

SAN ANTONIO – One route to campus is a painful reminder for students at Johnson High School. Back in January, two of their classmates, Gabriel Juarez and Ziv Hoodani, were killed in a crash.

The crash happened in January near the 23200 block of Bulverde Road, just outside the campus entrance.

“That was truly a loss that was felt very deeply,” said junior Alex Easley. “I think it was just something that was felt throughout the school,” Easley said.

Easley is part of the Smart Driving Club, a student organization that aims to promote better driving habits. She said the tragedy led to a call for action.

“It gave the county and city a reason to listen to our voices,” she said.

The students have been working with city and county officials to recommend improvements in the area where their classmates died. Some of those improvements include better signage and traffic lights.

Melinda Cox is the club sponsor and founder. She said the area also has a blind curve and too often, drivers speed through.

“We have, you know, 600 kids that pull out of the back parking lot every day,” Cox said.

A spokesman for District 9 Councilman John Courage tells KSAT that their office has received complaints about the conditions on Bulverde. His office has funded an overhead beacon which they hope will be installed by next school year.

However, the area is controlled by Bexar County.

County officials are conducting an engineering study along the corridor, however, those findings won’t be available for a few weeks.

Easley said as they wait for answers, students remain determined.

“It’s very important to spread our message It’s not only a Johnson problem,” she said.

