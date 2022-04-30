Man dead after motorcycle loses control on I-35, Highway 90 interchange, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he lost control and was ejected from his motorcycle on the South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m on I-35 N and the Highway 90 interchange.

Police said a man was driving his motorcycle on I-35 N to the Highway 90 off-ramp when the man lost control while trying to go around a curve.

The motorcycle hit a curb which caused the man to be ejected, officers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

More on KSAT: