Man dead after motorcycle loses control on I-35, Highway 90 interchange, SAPD says

The incident occurred around 4 a.m on I-35 N and the Highway 90 off-ramp

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he lost control and was ejected from his motorcycle on the South Side early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m on I-35 N and the Highway 90 interchange.

Police said a man was driving his motorcycle on I-35 N to the Highway 90 off-ramp when the man lost control while trying to go around a curve.

The motorcycle hit a curb which caused the man to be ejected, officers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

About the Author:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

