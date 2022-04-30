76º

Fire destroys abandoned home near Alamodome, SAFD says

The fire broke out around 5:00 a.m. on S. Cherry and Montana Street.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

An abandoned home was destroyed after a fire broke out on the East Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An abandoned home near the Alamodome was destroyed after a fire broke out early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on S. Cherry and Montana Street. Fire officials said when they arrived on scene, they found an abandoned home fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading, but the home was a complete loss, officials said.

Arson officials were called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. The investigation is ongoing.

