Registered sex offender from Uvalde arrested in San Antonio on felony warrants, police say

Carol Cochran was wanted out of Uvalde County and was taken into custody Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Pictured is Carol Cochran. (Uvalde PD/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A Uvalde man, who is also a registered sex offender, was arrested in San Antonio after evading law enforcement for some time, according to Uvalde police.

Carol Cochran was wanted on felony warrants for failure to comply with sex offender requirements and probation violation aggravated sexual assault of a child, UPD said.

He was taken into custody Sunday by the US Marshals Lonestar Star Fugitive Task Force, with assistance from San Antonio Park Police.

Authorities said Cochran “absconded from supervision from Uvalde County,” and has been wanted on the felony warrants since.

The search for Cochran has been ongoing since his last sex offender compliance check. Further details on Cochran’s arrest are limited at this time.

