Intuit to pay half-million Texans cash over ‘free’ TurboTax

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly a half-million Texans will be getting a check from Intuit, the company behind TurboTax, after it settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit centered on its “free” tax-filing program.

Nationwide, nearly 4.4 million taxpayers will receive a piece of the $141 million settlement. Texans will divvy up a $14 million chunk.

Eligible Texas consumers should begin receiving their restitution payments within the next few months,

Under the agreement, Intuit will make restitution to those who used the commercial TurboTax Free Edition for tax years 2016 through 2018 and were told they had to pay to file even though they were eligible for the version of TurboTax offered as part of the IRS Free File program.

The multi-state investigation was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive practices to steer low-income filers away from federally-supported free services that they qualified for and toward the company’s commercial program instead.

“As part of the agreement, Intuit admitted no wrongdoing, agreed to pay $141 million to put this matter behind it, and made certain commitments regarding its advertising practices,” Intuit posted. “Intuit already adheres to most of these advertising practices and expects minimal impact to its business from implementing the remaining changes going forward.”

People who bought certain Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens may be able to claim a piece of a class action lawsuit settlement.

-----

Johnson & Johnson agreed to provide $1.75 million in vouchers as part of a settlement to resolve claims Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen products were contaminated with benzene, which may cause cancer.

To be eligible, consumers must have purchased certain products between May 26, 2015, and April 8, 2022. Products covered by the settlement are:

Neutrogena Beach Defense Aerosol Sunscreen

Neutrogena Cool Dry Sport Aerosol Sunscreen

Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Aerosol Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Aerosol Sunscreen

Aveeno Protect + Refresh Aerosol Sunscreen

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Water Resistant Sunscreen Lotion

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen Lotion

Aveeno Baby Continuous Protection Sensitive Skin Sunscreen Lotion

In July 2021, Johnson & Johnson recalled certain Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens after testing revealed the presence of benzene. The company had not admitted wrongdoing by settling the lawsuit.

People who bought the affected sunscreens between May 26, 2015 and April 8, 2022 are eligible to file a claim. The deadline is July 7. No proof of purchase is required. Claimants may receive up to $21.16 in vouchers. Click here to file a claim.

-----

People who bought Palmer’s Massage Lotion, Massage Cream or Tummy Butter for Stretch Marks may be due some cash.

Without admitting wrongdoing, the company settled a lawsuit alleging misleading marketing claims.

To be eligible, purchases should have been made between Dec. 31, 2016 and March 15, 2022. The payout is up $6 without proof of purchase and full price for up to five products with proof. The deadline to file a claim is June 13. Click here to file your claim.