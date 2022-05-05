76º

Local News

KSAT viewers share images from overnight storms in San Antonio

Submit your photos through KSAT connect

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

Tags: Weather, San Antonio
KSAT viewers share weather photos (KSAT 2022) (KSAT)

As the KSAT Weather Authority team tracked severe weather across the San Antonio area on Wednesday night, several viewers shared images of lightning, toppled trees and rain.

Wednesday night, severe storms from Del Rio produced large hail and gusty wind. The storms weakened below severe limits after 1 a.m., but we’re not out of the clear yet.

A few more storms are possible on Thursday afternoon, and some could be strong or severe. Coverage isn’t expected to be widespread.

Submit your photos through the KSAT 12 Weather App or online here, and we might use your photos online and on-air.

Pins User

Taylor Mcclelland: The thunder from this bolt was so loud it would have woken up the heavist sleepers.

0 s
0
San Antonio
raven69david

Looking WNW from SeaWorld

0 s
0
San Antonio
Gerald K

Tree down

0 s
0
San Antonio
yvonne.scherny

Moved in and out pretty fast…. At least we got 1/2 an inch!! I’ll take it!! Westover Hills

0 s
0
San Antonio
Samantha Cervantes
0 s
0
San Antonio
Samantha Cervantes
0 s
0
San Antonio
Samantha Cervantes
0 s
0
San Antonio
Samantha Cervantes

Neighbors tree fell on my wife car

0 s
0
San Antonio
JudithSchanno

Fair Oaks Ranch Hail

0 s
0
Fair Oaks Ranch
Pins User

Over us now…. ⚡️⛈

0 s
0
San Antonio
jenn.torres11

Far West Side

0 s
0
San Antonio

To keep up with the weather situation in your neighborhood, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

For the latest South Texas weather updates click here.

More resources:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.