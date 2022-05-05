KSAT viewers share images from overnight storms in San Antonio

As the KSAT Weather Authority team tracked severe weather across the San Antonio area on Wednesday night, several viewers shared images of lightning, toppled trees and rain.

Wednesday night, severe storms from Del Rio produced large hail and gusty wind. The storms weakened below severe limits after 1 a.m., but we’re not out of the clear yet.

A few more storms are possible on Thursday afternoon, and some could be strong or severe. Coverage isn’t expected to be widespread.

Submit your photos through the KSAT 12 Weather App or online here, and we might use your photos online and on-air.

Pins User Taylor Mcclelland: The thunder from this bolt was so loud it would have woken up the heavist sleepers. 0 s 0

raven69david Looking WNW from SeaWorld 0 s 1

Gerald K Tree down 0 s 0

yvonne.scherny Moved in and out pretty fast…. At least we got 1/2 an inch!! I’ll take it!! Westover Hills 0 s 0

Samantha Cervantes 0 s 0

Samantha Cervantes 0 s 0

Samantha Cervantes 0 s 0

Samantha Cervantes Neighbors tree fell on my wife car 0 s 0

JudithSchanno Fair Oaks Ranch Hail 0 s 0

Pins User Over us now…. ⚡️⛈ 0 s 0

jenn.torres11 Far West Side 0 s 0

To keep up with the weather situation in your neighborhood, please download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.

For the latest South Texas weather updates click here.

