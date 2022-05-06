BCSO jailer suspended for saving nude photo of female deputy on county cell phone

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County deputy was suspended 10 days after saving a nude photo of a female deputy on a county cell phone, according to suspension records obtained by KSAT 12 News.

Christopher Le Blanc, a detention deputy, was initially suspended 20 days for the conduct, but it was reduced to 10 days after he appealed the discipline, records show.

Perimeter deputies at the jail use county cell phones as part of their duties, according to the suspension document. Last October, a deputy discovered two nude photographs of a woman and reported it.

During the investigation, Le Blanc admitted that he used the county phone to take the photos of the female deputy that were sent over Snapchat to his personal phone. Le Blanc told investigators he did not want to screenshot the photos on his personal phone, which would have notified the user who sent the photos.

“You utilized the county cell phone inappropriately and not for any legitimate law enforcement objective,” sheriff’s office administrators wrote in the suspension document.

Le Blanc is one of six deputies who were suspended last month, according to an open records request filed by KSAT 12 News. Other deputies were suspended for poor job performance or attendance issues.

