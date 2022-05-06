Man arrested for cutting roommate with sword, sending him to hospital, records show

Frank Collaso, 67, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for cutting his roommate with a sword at a home on the West Side, police said.

Frank Collaso, 67, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Wednesday, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Charben Drive for a cutting in progress. There, they found the 42-year-old victim bloodied with multiple cuts on his body.

He told officers that his landlord and roommate, identified as Collaso, went into his room and cut him with a sword, the affidavit states.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and suffered cuts to his wrist, stomach and hand.

Records show Collaso’s bond was set at $75,000.

