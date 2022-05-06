2nd man killed in laundry room shooting at Southwest Side apartment complex identified

SAN ANTONIO – The second man who was fatally shot at a Southwest Side apartment complex earlier this week has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Rick Zuniga, 41, died Sunday night after he was shot in the laundry room of the complex, located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. He died alongside Abel Segreto, 18, who was identified on Tuesday.

According to Officer Nicholas Soliz, a public information officer for SAPD, neighbors heard multiple gunshots after 11 p.m. and noticed two men on the ground.

The men, who had been shot multiple times, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Soliz said they did not immediately find any witnesses and did not have any information on the shooter. Once identified, that person will be charged with capital murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

