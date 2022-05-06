San Antonio police investigating suspicious death under downtown highway

San Antonio police investigate a suspicious death on Friday, May 6, 2022, in the 500 block of Elm Street.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a suspicious death after officers found a man unresponsive with possible trauma wounds overnight.

Officers found the man just after midnight on Friday when they responded to a call for a welfare check in the 500 block of Elm Street. He was on the ground under the Interstate 37 exit ramp at Nolan Street, police said.

He had possible signs of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be in his 30s or 40s, has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are investigating the man’s death.

