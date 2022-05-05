2 customers injured, suspect on the run after shooting outside West Side Walmart, police say

SAPD responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart in the 8900 block of W Military Drive.

SAN ANTONIO – Two customers were leaving a Walmart store with their purchases on the West Side when San Antonio police said they were shot and injured at random. The suspect is still on the loose.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday in the 8900 block of West Military Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower body. Her injury was deemed not to be life-threatening.

A short time later, police found a second victim with a non-life-threatening injury.

Both victims were leaving the Walmart store with their purchases when the shooting happened. The suspect left the area before officers arrived in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance videos and interviewing witnesses for any possible leads.

Police said the incident is not an active shooter situation and that it appears to be a random act.

Customers at the Walmart store and employees were evacuated during the incident. The store is temporarily closed as officers work the scene.

Ad

The investigation continues.

More on KSAT: