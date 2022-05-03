Authorities ID one of two men killed in laundry room shooting at Southwest Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – One of the two men shot at an apartment complex on the Southwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Abel Segreto, 18, died Sunday night after he was shot in the laundry room of the complex, located in the 100 block of Rustleaf Drive. Another man who was killed in the room has not been identified as of Tuesday morning.

According to Officer Nicholas Soliz, a public information officer for SAPD, neighbors heard multiple gunshots after 11 p.m. and noticed two men on the ground.

The men, who had been shot multiple times, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Soliz said they did not immediately find any witnesses and did not have any information on the shooter. Once identified, that person will be charged with capital murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

