Men tied up woman, carjacked another before leading police on chase, SAPD says

Suspects crashed stolen Cadillac along Loop 410 on West Side

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Two men were detained after a series of overnight incidents that included tying up a woman in her apartment, carjacking another woman and leading officers on a chase, according to San Antonio police.

The incident started after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a woman in her 20s called the police and said two men she knew showed up at her apartment on Parliament Street, not far from Churchill High School.

She said the men tied her up and forced her to call her friend, another woman in her 20s, to have her come to the apartment. When she arrived, the two men stole that woman’s Cadillac and backpack, police said.

Police eventually spotted the car on Blanco Road and chased it to Loop 410 near Medina Base Road.

The suspects crashed the car in a median and ran into a neighborhood, police said. Officers were able to catch up with them and detain them.

At this time it is unclear what charges they’re facing. They have not been identified.

