SAPD investigating shooting that killed man on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for the person who fatally shot a man outside a convenience store on the West Side on Monday night.

Police said the shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. at SW 24th Street and West Commerce streets.

The man was struck in his leg and torso, police said. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Witnesses said they saw him speaking with another man outside the store before hearing gunshots. It is unclear if that man was involved in the incident, but police said the shooter fled the area.

The shooting is under investigation.

