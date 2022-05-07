Shelter-in-place issued in Round Rock due to individual ‘actively shooting’ at officers, police say

ROUND ROCK, Texas – 3:30 p.m. Update:

Round Rock police have located a possible suspect in a wooded area near Old Settlers Blvd and Bent Tree Drive, according to the department’s Twitter post.

Details surrounding the possible suspect are limited at this time.

Police said they are still working the scene and those who are sheltering in place should continue for the time being.

Anyone outside of the affected area should stay away, RRPD said.

Officers have a possible suspect located in a wooded area near Old Settlers Blvd and Bent Tree Drive. The scene remains active. Continue to shelter in place. Please avoid the area.

Original:

Authorities are asking some residents in Round Rock to shelter-in-place due to an armed individual “actively shooting” at officers, according to Round Rock police.

The incident began around 1 p.m. Saturday, according to a Twitter thread from RRPD.

Residents in the area of Old Settlers Blvd, Bent Tree Drive and Sam Bass Road are asked to shelter in place out of caution. Anyone outside of the area is urged to stay away for the time being as police work the scene.

Police are searching for the suspect and further details are limited at this time.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.