Even if you didn’t vote in March primary, you can vote in runoff election

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Candidates are making their final pitches to voters ahead of the runoff election to decide local and statewide primary races.

With early voting set to begin on Monday, some voters may be wondering whether they can cast a ballot in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in the March primary.

According to Texas law, the answer is yes.

Voters can take part in the runoff regardless of whether or not they voted in the initial primary race.

For voters who did cast a ballot in March, they will be locked into the political party they voted for the first time, as per state law. But for new voters, they can choose to vote to either party’s runoff.

Because turnout in runoff races is typically low, each vote holds more weight.

Statewide, there are several races going to a runoff, including attorney general (both parties), lieutenant governor (Democrat), land commissioner (both parties) and railroad commissioner (Republican).

Ad

Local races on the ballot include Bexar County Judge (Democrat), Congressional District 28 (Democrat), Texas Senate District 24 (Republican) and Texas House District 122 (Republican).

Check out the full ballot here.

Early voting will run from May 16 through May 20. Election Day is slated for May 24.

Read more on KSAT 12′s Vote 2022 page.

Click here to check to see if you’re registered to vote. Early voting locations can be found here.

Ad

Read more: