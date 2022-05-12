95º

LIVE

Local News

Neighbor critically injured after argument leads to shooting on Northwest Side, police say

Charges are still pending for the shooter

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Northwest Side, Police, SAPD, San Antonio
A knife-wielding man was shot twice by his neighbor, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two neighbors on the Northwest Side ended with one of them getting shot and critically injured, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on NW 24th Street, near Ruiz Street.

Police said a man went to his neighbor’s home while armed with a knife and was making threats. The situation escalated when the homeowner pulled a pistol and shot the neighbor twice.

The neighbor was taken to an area hospital by EMS and is in critical condition and stable.

SAPD said the charges for the homeowner are still pending as the investigation continues. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the neighbors.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email