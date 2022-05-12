Neighbor critically injured after argument leads to shooting on Northwest Side, police say

A knife-wielding man was shot twice by his neighbor, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument between two neighbors on the Northwest Side ended with one of them getting shot and critically injured, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on NW 24th Street, near Ruiz Street.

Police said a man went to his neighbor’s home while armed with a knife and was making threats. The situation escalated when the homeowner pulled a pistol and shot the neighbor twice.

The neighbor was taken to an area hospital by EMS and is in critical condition and stable.

SAPD said the charges for the homeowner are still pending as the investigation continues. The shooting is believed to have stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the neighbors.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.